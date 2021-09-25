Splintershards (SPS) Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $41.67 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Round Dollar (RD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00036185 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Prelax (PEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005709 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,687,459 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

