Sport and Leisure (SNL) Hits Market Capitalization of $99.24 Million

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Sport and Leisure coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sport and Leisure has a total market cap of $99.24 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sport and Leisure has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sport and Leisure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000428 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00147287 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Sport and Leisure Profile

SNL is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. The official website for Sport and Leisure is www.snltoken.io . Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @snltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

Sport and Leisure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sport and Leisure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sport and Leisure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sport and Leisure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sport and Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sport and Leisure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.