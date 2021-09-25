Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Stock Position Raised by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 514.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,710 shares during the period. Quilter Plc owned 0.09% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 583.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.