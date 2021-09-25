Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc cut its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,358 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Square were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Square during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Square during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total transaction of $1,029,272.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 488,165 shares of company stock valued at $123,476,188. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SQ shares. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.50.

NYSE SQ opened at $262.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.10 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.67 billion, a PE ratio of 230.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.33.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

