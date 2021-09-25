SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSAAY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.23. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

