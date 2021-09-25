S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.63 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Shares of STBA opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.70.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.92%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,812,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.