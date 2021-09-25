STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $142.55 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 339.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.32.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $713,764.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,776.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $2,203,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,315 shares of company stock worth $27,220,551. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

