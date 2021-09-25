StableXSwap (STAX) Trading 20.2% Lower Over Last Week

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $32.17 million and $930.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableXSwap coin can currently be bought for $2.36 or 0.00005549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00094654 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,492.68 or 1.00005406 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00054180 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001819 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $247.68 or 0.00582919 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

