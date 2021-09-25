Stafi (FIS) Price Hits $1.36 on Major Exchanges

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Stafi has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. Stafi has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stafi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00003185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

