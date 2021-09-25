StakedZEN (STZEN) Price Down 25.9% This Week

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, StakedZEN has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. StakedZEN has a market cap of $1.12 million and $1,009.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StakedZEN coin can now be purchased for $69.43 or 0.00163338 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00068648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00106225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00139979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,484.46 or 0.99946663 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,875.50 or 0.06764738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.62 or 0.00761338 BTC.

About StakedZEN

StakedZEN’s total supply is 16,076 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

