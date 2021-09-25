Standard Tokenization Protocol Price Reaches $0.0486 on Exchanges (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $59.38 million and $2.82 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0486 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,976,555 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

