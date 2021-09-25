Starbase One Day Trading Volume Reaches $533,737.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $686,621.03 and approximately $533,737.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00053998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00121873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00043310 BTC.

About Starbase

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

