State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,923 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,535,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $84.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.87 and its 200 day moving average is $92.01. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -121.31 and a beta of 1.85.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRUP. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $420,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total transaction of $157,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,450 shares of company stock worth $2,748,230 in the last 90 days. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

