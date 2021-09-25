State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 667 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Workiva by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,927,000 after acquiring an additional 736,473 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,587,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,039,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,704,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 954,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,218,000 after buying an additional 240,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1,458.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,634,000 after buying an additional 685,326 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 44,550 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $5,680,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $2,550,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 753,172 shares of company stock worth $96,583,663. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WK opened at $151.01 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $156.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.73 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.93.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

