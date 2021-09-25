State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 8,212 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,592 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, William Marsh Rice University purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

