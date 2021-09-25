State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 100.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.09.

Range Resources stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $20.65.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

