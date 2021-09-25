State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,909 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 47,290 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,309 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 24,926 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,602 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

