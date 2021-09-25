State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.66 Million Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 123.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 64,964 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.29% of Dorian LPG worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 28.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 25,221 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 43.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 49,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Dorian LPG by 226.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 62,910 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

NYSE LPG opened at $12.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 32.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

