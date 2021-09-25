State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,097 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 214,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $22.43 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

