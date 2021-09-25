State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Rambus worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth $269,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 10.8% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,329,000 after buying an additional 516,918 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMBS stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP.

