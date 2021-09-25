State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,628,000 after buying an additional 124,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,938,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 239,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $122.20 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $74.88 and a 12 month high of $133.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.97 and a 200-day moving average of $121.35.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. On average, analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $38,441.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,718 shares of company stock valued at $595,644 in the last 90 days. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.