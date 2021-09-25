Status Price Hits $0.0778 (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Status has a market cap of $269.97 million and approximately $18.17 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00054627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00123682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00044270 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

