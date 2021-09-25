Status (SNT) Trading 20.7% Lower This Week

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Status has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. One Status coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0746 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market cap of $258.96 million and approximately $8.93 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00056076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00125733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011708 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00042679 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.