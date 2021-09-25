Stellar (XLM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.49 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stellar has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $6.49 billion and $389.57 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00067970 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00087954 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00155904 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00105054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00137305 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00016215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,448.42 or 0.99702734 BTC.

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,772 coins and its circulating supply is 23,745,077,505 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

