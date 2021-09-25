Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will post $16.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.74 million and the lowest is $15.89 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $14.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $62.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.37 million to $62.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $69.79 million, with estimates ranging from $67.97 million to $71.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 61.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

SCM stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.38. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,602,000. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 837,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 41,980 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

