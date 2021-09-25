Step Finance Price Tops $0.72 on Major Exchanges (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $8.77 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001677 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Step Finance has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00070394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00106926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00141841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,776.60 or 1.00027489 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.02 or 0.06792998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.33 or 0.00767751 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.