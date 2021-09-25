Step Hero Trading 14.9% Lower This Week (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Step Hero has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Step Hero coin can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Hero has a total market capitalization of $14.79 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00055159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00124821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012023 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00043280 BTC.

Step Hero Coin Profile

Step Hero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Step Hero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars.

