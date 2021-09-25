Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SF. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

NYSE:SF opened at $69.30 on Friday. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 381.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,987,000 after buying an additional 891,299 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,912,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 706.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after buying an additional 402,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.