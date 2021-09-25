Stipend Price Reaches $0.0617 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. Stipend has a market capitalization of $786,654.33 and approximately $196.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 61.7% against the dollar. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,382.02 or 1.00221332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00089222 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.51 or 0.00762653 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.23 or 0.00376544 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.76 or 0.00269014 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005293 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002201 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,741,177 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

