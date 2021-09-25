Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $571.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will post sales of $571.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $574.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $569.44 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $490.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFIX. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.11.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $113.76.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $478,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,421.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,037 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,032 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 49.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after buying an additional 80,227 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at about $6,692,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after buying an additional 924,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at about $956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

