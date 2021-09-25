StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,349 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2,786.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of STNE stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on STNE. Evercore ISI cut their price target on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. New Street Research began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. cut their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.