Streamr Trading Down 14.2% Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last week, Streamr has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $86.30 million and $13.20 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00056511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00125531 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00042694 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

