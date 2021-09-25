Strike (STRK) Price Tops $47.61 on Major Exchanges

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, Strike has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $47.61 or 0.00113146 BTC on popular exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $141.37 million and $7.77 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00068205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00102434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00133221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,102.43 or 1.00052262 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,836.16 or 0.06739848 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.91 or 0.00755485 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,267 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

