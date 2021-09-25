Substratum Market Cap Hits $1.30 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Substratum coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $309.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

