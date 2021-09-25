SUKU (SUKU) Market Cap Tops $76.49 Million

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One SUKU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SUKU has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. SUKU has a total market cap of $76.49 million and $317,201.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00056675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00126595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011934 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00043278 BTC.

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

