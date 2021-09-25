Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.56

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.56 and traded as high as $37.14. Summit Midstream Partners shares last traded at $36.45, with a volume of 24,297 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMLP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Summit Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.32.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $1.35. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 30.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $100.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners, LP will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $4,191,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $4,354,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $2,606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 93.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 50,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,464,000. 31.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

