Sun (New) Market Capitalization Achieves $131.20 Million (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $131.20 million and approximately $8.62 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sun (New) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sun (New) has traded down 28.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sun (New) alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002187 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00068149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00056511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00102629 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

Sun (New) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sun (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sun (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.