Sun (New) (SUN) Tops One Day Volume of $10.79 Million

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Sun (New) has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $137.85 million and approximately $10.79 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sun (New) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002209 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00071473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00053298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00107033 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

Sun (New) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

