SUN Price Tops $0.0265 (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. One SUN coin can now be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00070048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00105864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00141030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,623.61 or 1.00082960 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,877.21 or 0.06755883 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.64 or 0.00762270 BTC.

About SUN

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

