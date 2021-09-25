SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,585 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SunPower in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SunPower in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SunPower by 684.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPWR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.54.

SPWR opened at $22.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

