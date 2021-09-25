Super Zero Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $60.02 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $60.02 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,875.23 or 0.06807019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00110166 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 630,168,718 coins and its circulating supply is 329,324,212 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

