SuperRare 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.33 Million (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. In the last week, SuperRare has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. One SuperRare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperRare has a market capitalization of $97.95 million and $3.33 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00053774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00121978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00043472 BTC.

About SuperRare

RARE is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

