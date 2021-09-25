SureRemit (RMT) Trading Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. SureRemit has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $23,249.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SureRemit has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00071431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00106787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00144055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,759.01 or 1.00067078 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.70 or 0.06835189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.98 or 0.00776930 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.