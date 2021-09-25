sUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. sUSD has a total market cap of $180.37 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One sUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00053298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00122196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00043154 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 180,012,600 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

