SushiSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.22 Billion (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $279.05 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for $9.57 or 0.00022378 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00057670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00129092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011972 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00043383 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SUSHI is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 234,299,540 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.