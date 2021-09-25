Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires 1,136 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,316 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 860 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.14.

NASDAQ COST opened at $467.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $469.77. The company has a market capitalization of $206.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $446.49 and its 200-day moving average is $398.99.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

