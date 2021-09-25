Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires 22,722 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,722 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACAD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.32.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.66.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

