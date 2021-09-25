Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 232.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 110.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2,513.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.08. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.98.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $524.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.94 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

In other news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $632,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

