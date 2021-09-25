Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Grows Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 105.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,033,000 after buying an additional 811,035 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,861,000 after buying an additional 117,984 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,272,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,094,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,161,000 after buying an additional 132,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,636,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS opened at $142.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.68 and a 200-day moving average of $155.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $100.46 and a 52 week high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.