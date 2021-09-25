Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in EPAM Systems by 2,687.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 48.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,284,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $629.47 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.83 and a twelve month high of $648.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $604.02 and its 200 day moving average is $508.69.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

